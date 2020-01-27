FTC Can't Pause $625M Hydrogen Peroxide Deal

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court has rejected the Federal Trade Commission's bid to pause Evonik's planned $625 million purchase of fellow hydrogen peroxide producer PeroxyChem while an in-house merger challenge plays out. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly issued an order Friday denying the FTC's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented the deal from closing during an administrative trial. Ian Conner, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement Monday, "The court's ruling is disappointing and we will be considering our options." Judge Kelly issued an opinion accompanying the order under seal and set a Jan. 29...

