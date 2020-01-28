Help Wanted: DOJ Seeks Attys, Paralegals For Tech Probe

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice signaled a potentially major escalation Tuesday in its probe of large technology platforms, with job listings for trial attorneys, paralegals and statisticians. Just over seven months after it first acknowledged an ongoing investigation of platform companies focused primarily on market power and potentially anti-competitive conduct, the DOJ posted different listings for each type of role seeking to fill multiple posts for two-year terms, all of them earmarked specifically for the "digital markets" probe that has at least ensnared Google. The trial attorney posting lists "many vacancies" earmarked for the DOJ Antitrust Division's San Francisco office, while giving...

