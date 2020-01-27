Water Co. Wants Arbitration Halted In $1.1M Loan Fight

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- A water infrastructure development company has asked a Colorado federal court to halt an arbitration proceeding in St. Kitts/Nevis related to two soured deals for a $1.1 million loan, saying a court, not an arbitrator, needs to determine the validity of an underlying arbitration clause. Two Rivers Water & Farming Co. told the court on Friday that an arbitration provision contained in the underlying loan deals with America 2030 Capital Ltd. and Bentley Rothschild Capital Ltd. can't be enforced since it was deceived into inking the deals. The company told the court that it was only after it had already entered...

