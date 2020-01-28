Gunster Adds Exec Compensation Pro In West Palm Beach

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A former Boston-based expert on executive compensation and other benefits matters has joined Gunster in its West Palm Beach, Florida, office, the firm said Monday. Arthur S. Meyers, who was formerly at Choate Hall & Stewart LLP in Boston, joins Gunster as a partner in its corporate law practice group, where he will continue to advise businesses and nonprofits on executive compensation and on the tax, corporate, employment and securities law aspects of equity compensation plans. "Art boasts an impressive background in the compensation and benefits sector and holds notable experience working with foreign clients," Bill Perry, managing shareholder of Gunster,...

