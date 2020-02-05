McGinnis Lochridge Adds 5 Enviro Attys From Winstead

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 1:40 PM EST) -- McGinnis Lochridge announced it has hired away a group of five environmental attorneys from Winstead PC to join the firm's Austin office. McGinnis hired four partners — Al Axe, Keith Courtney, Lisa Dyar and Derek Seal — and associate Lecelle Clarke in late January, according to the firm's Jan. 27 announcement. Doug Dodds, managing partner of the firm, said in a statement the hires are part of the firm's plan this decade to commit to "thoughtful growth" based on client needs. He said the firm had known some attorneys from the new crop for "decades," explaining they had shared several large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS