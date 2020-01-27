City Can't Stop Medical Pot Shop From Going Recreational

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state judge on Friday struck down a Cambridge, Massachusetts, ordinance that blocked existing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city from applying to sell recreational marijuana for two years, saying the rule clashed with the state's marijuana laws. Medical marijuana dispensary Revolutionary Clinics won a preliminary injunction against the city ordinance after Superior Court Associate Justice Kathleen McCarthy agreed that the ordinance went beyond Massachusetts' Cannabis Control Commission's rules about who can apply to sell recreational pot. Revolutionary Clinics made the case that it was losing money by only selling marijuana to people with medical needs, the justice wrote....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS