Ex-Latham Atty Gets 2 Years Probation For Lying To IRS

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- A University of Minnesota Law School professor and former Latham & Watkins LLP attorney accused of a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to willfully failing to provide information to the Internal Revenue Service. Edward S. Adams must also pay a $5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service with either Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services or Volunteer Lawyers Network as part of Thursday's sentencing by U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank. Adams entered into a plea deal with the federal government in October, noting that he had previously acknowledged that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS