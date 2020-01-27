Pa. Atty Disbarred Over Plot To Secretly Photograph Woman

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia-area attorney was disbarred on Monday after pleading guilty to charges that he plotted with his girlfriend to get a woman drunk and take indecent photographs of her without her consent. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court signed off on a consent order stripping Lawrence Jay Weinstein, who most recently practiced with personal injury firm Silver & Silver, of his law license following his guilty plea in October on charges including false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and invasion of privacy. The justices did not comment on Weinstein's case in signing off on the disbarment. Weinstein, who also served as an elected supervisor in...

