Construction Co. Accountant Gets Prison For Stealing $3M

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- A construction company accountant must spend 46 months in prison and repay $3 million after admitting to stealing from his employer and bilking the Internal Revenue Service, according to documents filed in Indiana federal court. Fredrick D. McCracken wrote 110 unauthorized checks from his employer's business account to his personal business and used company bank accounts to make more than 50 payments on his personal credit cards, according to federal prosecutors. In total, McCracken was accused of stealing more than $2.4 million from his employer, an industrial construction company, and causing more than $600,000 in tax losses to the IRS by...

