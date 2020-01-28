Enviros Accuse Hawaii Of Flouting Aquarium Fishing Rules

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- Native Hawaiians and environmental groups have sued Hawaii in state court to end the free rein they say it gives the aquarium trade to collect marine animals from the state's reefs, a practice they say damages habitats and reduces traditional food sources. Hawaiian native subsistence fishers and environmental groups For the Fishes and the Center for Biological Diversity sued Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources on Monday, claiming it fails to protect the state's reefs from the unregulated collection of fish and other marine life for aquariums, in violation of both state environmental policy and native rights. The agency lets...

