Justices Say I-9 Info Is Fair Game In ID Theft Prosecutions

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 10:19 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday found that Kansas can use information found in federal I-9 documents when prosecuting unauthorized immigrants for identity theft. The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that the Immigration Reform and Control Act did not bar Kansas from using information found in I-9 documents to prosecute three unauthorized immigrants. (AP) In a 5-4 ruling, the justices held that the Immigration Reform and Control Act, the federal law that requires employers to verify their employees’ immigration status through the use of the I-9 form, did not bar the state’s prosecutions against Ramiro Garcia, Donaldo Morales and Guadalupe Ochoa-Lara...

