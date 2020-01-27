Fairway DIP Plan Moving Too Quickly, Judge Says

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- Supermarket chain Fairway Markets presented first-day motions in its Chapter 11 case in New York bankruptcy court Monday and drew concerns from the judge that the milestones in its debtor-in-possession financing plan would come up too quickly. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge James Garrity said at the hearing he was concerned the $25 million DIP package — which would give Fairway two months to win court approval for both the sale of its assets and the disclosure of its Chapter 11 plan — was moving the case along too quickly, particularly because the chain’s unsecured creditors and union workers haven't weighed in...

