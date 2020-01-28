1st Circ. Says Santander Didn't Fire Manager Because Of Age

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- A former Santander Financial Services branch manager was fired due to poor job performance, not age discrimination, the First Circuit said Monday as it upheld the decision of a Puerto Rico federal judge. Antonio Santana-Vargas saw his branch underperform as far back as 2009 and the subpar results continued through 2013, U.S. Circuit Judge William J. Kayatta wrote for the unanimous panel. When Santana-Vargas was fired in 2014 at age 49 and replaced with someone who was 32, the record shows that it was because he failed to comply with a six-month performance improvement plan Santander had given him, the judge...

