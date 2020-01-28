Life Partners Sues Insurer Over $10M Death Benefits Policy

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- Defunct life insurance investment company Life Partners Holdings Inc. is suing Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada for refusing to pay up on a $10 million policy, claiming the insurer collected $3.6 million in premiums over several years before suddenly deciding the policy is invalid. In an adversary proceeding filed Monday, the trust set up to administer Life Partners’ assets following its emergence from bankruptcy in 2016 accused Sun Life of trying to game the terms of that Chapter 11 plan. Life Partners said Sun Life had more than a year to challenge the $10 million life insurance policy during its...

