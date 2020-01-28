Landowners Say Hemp Farmers Owe Them $7M For Crop

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- A pair of Oregon landowners have sued a Canadian hemp operation claiming the farmers used their land to grow a massive amount of hemp and never paid them their $7 million share, and that they damaged up to $400,000 worth of equipment. In Monday's complaint against Hemptown USA LLC, landowners Pedro and Hong Morales claim the company, a sister company and three employees harvested roughly 26 acres of hemp on their land but reneged on a cultivation contract, which laid out that the landowners were to receive 40% of the revenue. The Moraleses are seeking between $7 million and $11.5 million,...

