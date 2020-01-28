Full Fed. Circ. Told Patents Can't Render Themselves Obvious

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- Persion Pharmaceuticals is asking the full Federal Circuit to revive claims of two patents covering its opioid painkiller Zohydro ER, saying the panel upheld contradictory analyses and used the patents' own specifications as prior art. The drugmaker's petition for rehearing en banc filed Monday said the panel approached its obviousness analysis in a way that contradicted its written description analysis. The only explanation behind the contradiction involved using part of the patents' specifications as a piece of prior art, which shouldn't be allowed, the petition said. Persion, which bought the patents off the now-bankrupt drugmaker Pernix during the initial appeal, also wants the full...

