Asset Manager's Ex-CEO Appeals $17.3M Restitution Order

Law360, London (January 28, 2020, 9:21 PM GMT) -- A former CEO of FM Capital accused of funneling money away from the asset manager urged a London appellate court Tuesday to overturn a civil court order and lower the restitution he must pay the company. Lawyers for Frederic Marino argued at the Court of Appeal that the lower court judge's approach to determining the apportionment of sums that FM Capital can recover from their client was wrong and unfair. Marino was ordered to pay $17.3 million in restitution, including $4.8 million in profits, after the High Court of Justice of England and Wales found in July 2018 that he and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS