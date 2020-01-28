Village Inn, Bakers Square Parent Gets OK On $10M DIP Loan

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (January 28, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- The owner of restaurant chains Village Inn and Bakers Square received court approval Tuesday in Delaware for access to a $10 million portion of debtor-in-possession financing being provided by the debtor's ultimate parent company. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Jonathan M. Weiss of KTBS Law LLP said the post-petition financing was necessary for debtor American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC to maintain its operations while it explores its strategic options after filing for Chapter 11 protection earlier this week. The interim authority will allow American Blue Ribbon to tap into half of a $20 million facility being provided by...

