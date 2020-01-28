Simpson, Kirkland Drive $3.3B Deal For Delphi Technologies

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 10:40 AM EST) -- BorgWarner has agreed to buy Delphi Technologies for roughly $3.3 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal that serves to strengthen BorgWarner’s capabilities in electrified propulsion systems and was steered by Simpson Thacher and Kirkland & Ellis. The all-stock deal values Delphi Technologies Plc at $3.3 billion, including debt, according to a statement. Together, the companies say they’ll be a major pure-play propulsion system provider serving light and commercial vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket. They’ll offer combustion, hybrid and electric propulsion systems. Combined, BorgWarner Inc. and Delphi Technologies estimate that they generated net sales of more than $14 billion in...

