Barnes & Thornburg Helps Customer Tech Co. Raise $100M

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- Customer experience technology company ActiveCampaign said Tuesday it raised $100 million in a Series B funding round led by investor Susquehanna Growth Equity, with guidance from Barnes & Thornburg LLP. The Chicago-based company said the funds would go toward product innovation and international expansion, among other business areas. ActiveCampaign’s platform is geared toward helping businesses automate many of their customer experience functions, such as email marketing, messaging, personalization and site tracking. "Customer experience makes or breaks a business, and we're proud to be the critical piece that helps growing companies find success through [customer experience automation] as they scale," founder Jason VandeBoom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS