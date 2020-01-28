FERC Says 6th Circ. Got Ch. 11 Power Deal Ruling Wrong

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 1:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told the Sixth Circuit that its recent ruling that bankruptcy courts have the final word over whether utilities can abandon power purchase agreements in Chapter 11 conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court precedent and could undermine the agency's authority. In a petition for rehearing Monday, FERC said the majority opinion from a divided appeals court panel wrongly concluded that bankruptcy courts have authority over both a utility's contractual obligations and its regulatory obligations. The panel said an Ohio bankruptcy court has jurisdiction to decide whether FirstEnergy Corp.'s bankrupt merchant unit, FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., can reject a wholesale PPA...

