Del. Justices Reverse Chancery On Sending Case To Austria

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Monday reversed a Chancery Court decision sending a dispute over the ownership and debts of a Western Pennsylvania metals company to Vienna, ruling that the plaintiffs had not sufficiently explained the Austrian law they said should apply to the case. It had been up to counsel for Delaware-chartered Allomet Corp. and its landlord, Yanchep LLC, to explain to the Chancery Court the differences between American and Austrian law and why Austrian law meant the choice-of-forum language in documents setting up a proposed joint venture was binding, the panel said. After complaining during arguments in December that the...

