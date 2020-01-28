Fintech Co. LendingUSA Hires Ex-Skadden Atty As GC

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- LendingUSA announced Tuesday that it has brought on a new general counsel who comes to the company from a similar role at direct-to-consumer lending company Upgrade. Andrew Cosgrove will serve as both general counsel and chief compliance officer for the point-of-sales fintech company, which has been expanding since it announced in October a $25 million funding commitment from alternative investment advisory firm Atalaya Capital Management. Cosgrove will become a member of the company’s nine-member executive leadership team reporting directly to LendingUSA CEO Camilo Concha, and he will supervise both the legal and compliance teams. In a statement Tuesday Concha said Cosgrove...

