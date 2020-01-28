Texas Justices Weigh Reach Of Forum Choice In Deals

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned what circumstances would need to exist in order for it to determine that two parties that didn't sign an agreement can be bound to a forum selection clause in that agreement, in a dispute between former business partners. The suit pits Anthony A. Rieder and Ed Rapee III against former business partner Kenny Woods, with whom they formed Cadbury Solutions LLC, a company intended to sell DNA testing services. Rieder and Rapee are trying to overturn a lower court’s ruling that they must litigate the case in Tarrant County, Texas, under a forum selection...

