Congress Doesn't Need Trump Financial Docs, Justices Told

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 11:50 AM EST) -- House Democrats seeking President Donald Trump's banking and financial records from his accounting firm and Deutsche Bank lack the authority to do so, and their subpoenas requesting such information should be nullified, Trump's attorneys told the U.S. Supreme Court. In their brief to the U.S. Supreme Court, attorneys for President Donald Trump said Congress shouldn’t be able to rely on an “implied power” to defend its right to request Trump’s bank and financial records. (AP) Allowing subpoenas from three House committees to be enforced would give Congress the power to request any information from the executive branch and the president if...

