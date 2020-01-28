No Prison Time For Heir Locator In Market Splitting Case

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge has sentenced the co-owner of a Salt Lake City-based company that locates heirs to unclaimed estates to probation after he pled guilty to illegally splitting the market with a rival, despite the Justice Department's request for prison time. U.S. District Judge David Sam sentenced Daniel J. Mannix to one year of probation during a hearing on Jan. 23, according to a Monday docket entry. Mannix and his company Kemp & Associates pled guilty in July to violating antitrust law through an agreement with a competitor to allocate customers for heir-tracking services. Under the terms of the plea,...

