Public Charge Order Sparks Confusion For Immigration Attys

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision temporarily greenlighting the Trump administration’s controversial wealth test for immigrants has sowed confusion among the immigration bar as attorneys question how to prepare green card applications in the absence of government guidance. The high court on Monday gave the U.S. Department of Homeland Security permission to implement its so-called “public charge” rule, which penalizes green card applicants who may use public benefits in the future, while a lawsuit challenging the policy continues. But it’s unclear if the rule took effect immediately upon the Supreme Court’s order, or if U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will push off...

