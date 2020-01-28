Bacardi Beats Suit Over ‘Grains Of Paradise’ Gin

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday tossed a suit alleging Bacardi USA Inc. used a harmful and illegal ingredient in its gin, saying the state statute the buyer leaned on was preempted by federal law and he hadn’t shown he suffered any sort of harm from the drink. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. told Uri Marrache in the order that because the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act allows the “grains of paradise” that Marrache takes issue with, the 1868 Florida statute prohibiting them is preempted. Marrache, who initially filed his proposed class action against Bacardi and retailer Winn-Dixie...

