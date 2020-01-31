Davidson Berquist DQ’d From Patent Appeal Over Conflict

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- IP boutique Davidson Berquist Jackson & Gowdey is not allowed to represent a patent holder in an infringement suit over navigation device technology because it has worked with the opponents’ subsidiary, according to a Federal Circuit decision that disqualifies the law firm from the case. In a nine-page nonprecedential order submitted Tuesday, the Federal Circuit granted Trimble Inc.’s motion to disqualify Davidson Berquist from representing its opponent PerDiemCo in a patent appeal, agreeing with the software company that the firm’s previous work for a Trimble subsidiary creates a conflict. “We conclude that Trimble Inc. and Trimble Transportation are sufficiently intertwined to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS