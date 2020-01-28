Texas Justices Tackle Arbitration Appeal Rights In Cattle Case

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether a cattle company had forfeited its right to appeal a trial court’s refusal to send to arbitration claims it mishandled a breeder’s cows, which then went to trial and ended in a $600,000 judgment. The breeder, Bonsmara Natural Beef Co. LLC., is asking the high court to find Hart of Texas Cattle Feeders needed to immediately appeal the arbitration issue rather than wait for the matter to go all the way through trial. During oral argument, several justices asked Bonsmara why the arbitration appeal should be handled differently from appeals that challenge other...

