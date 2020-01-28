Claims Court Nixes Whistleblower's Bid For Denied IRS Award

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims cannot hear a whistleblower's pursuit of an award denied by the IRS because federal law confers exclusive jurisdiction to the U.S. Tax Court to review agency decisions, the Court of Federal Claims ruled Tuesday. Roy Meidinger argued that his disclosure of information about a potential tax fraud scheme involving a million taxpayers and $9 trillion of lost tax revenue formed a contract with the Internal Revenue Service, giving the Court of Federal Claims jurisdiction, the court said. But the IRS did not investigate Meidinger's claim or negotiate a settlement, so no contract was formed, it said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS