DC Circ. Won't Revive Octogenarian Transit Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority worker's suit claiming it discriminated against him because he was 80 years old, white and Chilean, saying the agency is immune to some claims and that others weren't backed up by evidence. A three-member panel said that Henry Oviedo failed to make the case that the lower court was wrong at every turn when it granted the agency summary judgment on all of his claims alleging violations of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by not promoting him....

