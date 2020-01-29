Walgreens Faces Claims It Kept $35M From 'Pharma Bro' Co.

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Walgreen Co. must face a lawsuit by the pharmaceutical company founded by Martin Shkreli alleging the pharmacy cost it $35 million after ignoring an agreement to cover the difference between the price it paid for the drug Daraprim before its infamous 4,000% price hike, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen said Tuesday that Walgreens can't toss Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC's lawsuit because it's too early to determine whether Vyera, formerly known as Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, breached its implied covenant of good faith with Walgreens when the price of the drug used to treat potentially fatal parasitic infections...

