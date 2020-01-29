Jurisdiction Up First In PE Firm's $400M Morocco Claim

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- An international arbitration tribunal has agreed to consider whether it has jurisdiction in a U.S. private equity firm's $400 million investor-state claim against Morocco over profits the firm says it lost when the country’s only refinery went under. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal said it would consider four of Morocco’s five jurisdictional objections, in part to clear up whether The Carlyle Group LP and its subsidiaries were actually investors under the United State-Morocco Free Trade Agreement and whether its investments met treaty criteria, according to an order released Tuesday. Morocco argued in October that the firm hadn’t...

