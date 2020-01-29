Comptroller Tells Dems He Won't Hit Brakes On CRA Revamp

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- The head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency faced heated criticism from House Democrats on Wednesday over a recent proposal to overhaul community lending regulations, but he stood firm that his agency plans to move full speed ahead and won’t wait for the Federal Reserve to sign on. At a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Comptroller Joseph Otting told lawmakers that a lack of Fed support shouldn't stand in the way of the OCC and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. being able to finalize their package of proposed changes to the rules implementing the Community Reinvestment Act, which requires...

