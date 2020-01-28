UK-Based Market Spoofer Gets Home Confinement

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge sentenced a United Kingdom-based man with autism to time served Tuesday for spoofing the stock market, but said he must be confined to his home for a year to account for the seriousness of his crime. Navinder Sarao, 41, will only be able to leave his home for medical and religious reasons during the year of supervised release in which he is expected to use Skype or phone calls to check in with federal probation officials, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said during his sentencing. Judge Kendall said while she understood the sensory sensitivities and mental challenges...

