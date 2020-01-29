Deal Could Avert Lender Cash Fight In MDC Energy Ch. 11

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- Oil and gas well driller MDC Energy LLC said Wednesday it is still hopeful a deal can be reached to resolve issues over control of its Chapter 11 so it can avoid another fight potentially brewing over the continued use of cash collateral to fund operations as the bankruptcy proceeds. During a teleconference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he wanted an update from stakeholders because he was concerned after objections to a cash collateral order came in Tuesday from lenders. "Now I've been in this game a while and I know there can be a long way in between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS