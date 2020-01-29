Full Fed. Circ. Told Ruling 'Jeopardizes' Design Patents

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 2:34 PM EST) -- A group of design patent attorneys from Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox PLLC, among others, are urging the full Federal Circuit to reconsider a decision that wiped out a $3 million patent award Columbia Sportswear won against rival Seirus. In separate amicus briefs filed Monday, the attorneys, industry group Industrial Designers Society of America and two companies pressed the full appeals court to review a panel’s November ruling that a lower court improperly declined to consider whether the presence of Seirus’ logo on the accused product meant it did not infringe Columbia’s design patent. Siding with Columbia, who filed a petition...

