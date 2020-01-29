Broadband Price Touted As Most Important Access Factor

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Leaders of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee heard conflicting views on how to increase internet access Wednesday, with one witness urging them to direct subsidies to carriers and to encourage economic growth and others advocating lower costs and improving digital literacy for end users. During a hearing examining possible ways to improve broadband connectivity, Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, suggested many people don't have internet access because they can't afford it. Siefer noted that millions of Americans still don't buy any internet plans, mostly in households with annual incomes less than $35,000. That necessitates a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS