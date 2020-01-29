Baker McKenzie Nabs Ex-Bilzin Sumberg Duo For Miami Office

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie has brought on a pair of Bilzin Sumberg partners experienced in advising multinational companies in broad tax planning to the firm’s North American tax practice in Miami. Jeffrey Rubinger and Summer LePree are joining Baker McKenzie from Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP as partners, the firm announced Tuesday. Rubinger, who previously worked for the firm as an associate between 2001 and 2003, has experience assisting foreign and domestic multinationals with tax planning issues, including cross-border mergers, international restructurings and joint ventures, Baker McKenzie said. LePree has assisted foreign and domestic multinationals with tax planning issues, including international transactions...

