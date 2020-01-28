Mass. Bill Would Give State More Control Over Pot Business

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts legislative committee has put forward a bill that would give the state’s cannabis agency the power to oversee the local agreements that marijuana businesses are required to ink with host municipalities, addressing a setup that has drawn criticism for potential corruption. The proposal leaves in place certain restrictions on host community agreements — the contracts a cannabis shop must enter into with a city or town before presenting its business plan to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission — including capping a shop’s financial obligations to 3% of its gross sales. The agreements are also limited to five years, starting...

