US-China Trade Deal Will Help IP Owners

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- On Jan. 15, phase one of the economic and trade agreement between the United States and China was signed, hopefully signaling the beginning of the end of the trade war that has significantly impacted both countries for the past few years. The agreement seeks to strengthen the economic and trade relationship of the two nations by promoting adherence to international norms that contribute to harmonious development of world trade. Rather than establish new laws or regulations, the agreement details a set of promises made by both the United States and China that, if implemented, would benefit the economies of both nations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS