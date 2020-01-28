Pa. Justices To Weigh Release Of Cannabis License Info

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to weigh the reach of state open records laws into the licensing of cannabis growers, processors and dispensary operators, taking up an appeal from regulators who said the information should be more closely guarded. The high court agreed to hear the challenge from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which claims an order compelling only minimal redaction of building security information from cannabis license applications poses a danger to the industry. The lower court’s decision also created an unworkable standard for dealing with redactions, the agency said. The health department is appealing a June Commonwealth...

