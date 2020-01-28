7th Circ. Says Experian Tried To Use FCRA As Sword

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed Tuesday the dismissal of a consumer’s Fair Credit Report Act suit against Experian, as well as Experian’s dueling counterclaims, finding that neither side had sufficiently alleged that it was harmed, while criticizing Experian for using the FCRA as an offensive weapon to try to recover its defense costs. In a 20-page order, a three-judge panel agreed with the lower court that any harm plaintiff Quentin Crabtree suffered when Experian accidentally shared a pre-screen list containing his credit information was “exceedingly remote and speculative.” The panel said a mere statutory violation is insufficient to meet the concrete-injury standing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS