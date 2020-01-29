Pa. Justices To Mull When Clock Starts For Legal Malpractice

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania agreed Tuesday to weigh whether an attorney's continued representation of a client tolls the statute of limitations for legal malpractice claims, taking up the appeal of a Huntingdon County man who said his Stover McLaughlin attorney botched his lawsuits over a contested will. A representative for David Clark asked the state's highest court to revive malpractice claims against attorney Jeffrey W. Stover of Stover McLaughlin on the grounds that he continued to represent the Clark family even after he had allegedly given bad advice that caused a lower court to throw out their claims in the...

