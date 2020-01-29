US Flubbed Protections For Northern Long-Eared Bats

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to properly assess the condition of northern long-eared bats and the current threats to their survival when it declined to give them full protection under the Endangered Species Act, a D.C. federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the service to redo its listing decision, but stopped short of completely vacating it, as environmental groups including Defenders of Wildlife and the Center for Biological Diversity had requested. The judge found that the FWS inappropriately ignored the best available scientific data regarding how many of the creatures are affected by white-nose syndrome,...

