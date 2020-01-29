Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Flubbed Protections For Northern Long-Eared Bats

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to properly assess the condition of northern long-eared bats and the current threats to their survival when it declined to give them full protection under the Endangered Species Act, a D.C. federal judge said Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the service to redo its listing decision, but stopped short of completely vacating it, as environmental groups including Defenders of Wildlife and the Center for Biological Diversity had requested. The judge found that the FWS inappropriately ignored the best available scientific data regarding how many of the creatures are affected by white-nose syndrome,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®