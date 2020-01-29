Mexican Dad Tells Justices Fraud Doesn’t Bar Removal Relief

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Mexican father urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to penalize him after the Eighth Circuit denied him deportation relief, saying there are questions around whether his state conviction triggers deportation under a federal immigration statute. Clemente Pereida told justices, after the high court agreed to review his petition last month, that the Eighth Circuit’s inability to determine whether his state conviction for Social Security fraud is a crime that would disqualify him for relief from deportation shouldn’t automatically disqualify him from such relief. The Immigration and Nationality Act stipulates that a state law conviction can be considered a crime involving...

