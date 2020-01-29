Sky Wins EU Trademark Ruling Against 'SkyKick' Start-Up

Law360, London (January 29, 2020, 1:55 PM GMT) -- The European Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that a trademark cannot be invalidated on the grounds that its registration lacked precision, in a win for media giant Sky. The preliminary ruling by Europe’s top court is a blow to Seattle start-up SkyKick, which had sought to invalidate Sky PLC’s trademarks after the British conglomerate sued it for infringement. But the European Court of Justice held in its Wednesday decision that a mark “cannot be declared wholly or partially invalid on the ground that terms used to designate the goods and services in respect of which that trade mark was registered lack...

