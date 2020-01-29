Sports Direct Fights Demand To Hand Over Audit Probe Docs

Law360, London (January 29, 2020, 5:37 PM GMT) -- Sports Direct, the retail chain owned by U.K. billionaire Mike Ashley, is fighting demands by Britain’s accounting watchdog to hand over documents as part of its investigation into the conduct of the retailer’s auditor, telling an appellate court on Wednesday the documents are protected by legal privilege. Lawyers representing Sports Direct International PLC told a panel of Court of Appeal judges that a lower court was wrong to hold that the Financial Reporting Counsel could compel it to hand over documents that are covered by legal professional privilege, which protects communications between a lawyer and their client from being disclosed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS