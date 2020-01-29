European Parliament Socialists Want 18% Minimum Corp. Tax

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 6:21 AM EST) -- The center-left bloc in the European Parliament is calling for an 18% minimum corporate tax, and also says the European Union should enact its own digital tax if global talks on the controversial proposal fail, a leaked document reveals. The document, seen by Law360, reveals that the Socialists and Democrats bloc also offers support for other ways to limit tax competition in the bloc. The document, dated Monday, was disclosed in the same week as representatives from nearly 140 countries gather in Paris at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to discuss possible reforms to international corporate taxation. The move would...

